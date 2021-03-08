GOP Rep: Pelosi Is Trying To ‘Distract’ From Her Own Capitol Riots Responsibility – ‘She Is Ultimately Responsible’

Rep. Jerry Carl (R-AL) called out Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday, claiming that the latest moves she’s made in regards to January’s Capitol riots are just meant to “distract” from her own culpability in what happened.

Carl pointed out that as Speaker, it’s Pelosi who is ultimately responsible for day-to-day administration of the U.S. Capitol, which includes the security there.

“I think January 6 — Pelosi is trying to cover up here involvement in that,” he said. “She should have played a larger role because she is ultimately responsible for that security. I think she’s trying to distract from that, so she doesn’t take any heat for it. Not for a minute do I think she would encourage it. That’s not what I’m saying. But I think she left security very, very weak for obvious reasons. I think a lot of this stuff is pure distraction. I think she’s pulling away.”

Not stopping there, Carl went on to say that Pelosi has been talking to a base that has “always supported her,” including Hollywood and other leftwing institutions. – READ MORE

