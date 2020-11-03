GOP Rep. Jordan: Trump Winning Margin ‘Is Going to Be So Strong’ — ‘It’s Going to Be a No-Doubter’

Saturday on FNC’s “Justice,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) predicted a big win for President Donald Trump, which he said would be a “no-doubter.”

Host Jeanine Pirro asked Jordan if he were concerned Democrats would try to change the outcome by narrowing margins with late-arriving vote-by-mail ballots.

Jordan said he was not concerned given because Trump would “win big” on Tuesday.

“I think the margin is going to be so strong — it’s going to be a no-doubter,” he said. “Remember, Americans understand this. They understand this election. In the end, it’s about freedom. Right? Look at what we’ve been through the last several months with Democrat governors and Democrat mayors telling Americans they couldn’t go to church, couldn’t go to work, couldn’t go to school, couldn’t go to a loved one’s funeral, but it was fine to protest, riot and loot.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --