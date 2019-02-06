GOP Rep Introduces Bill Targeting Clinton, Comey and More for Lying to Congress: ‘That Stops Today’

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is calling for fairness in punishment to those who lie to Congress, singling out former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and several others.

Introducing a resolution this week, Gaetz pointed out a longtime ally to President Donald Trump, Roger Stone — who pleaded not guilty after he was arrested for five counts of lying to Congress — while others go unpunished, according to the Washington Examiner.

I thought Robert Mueller was supposed to be investigating #RussianCollusion, now he has become a glorified hall monitor enforcing the provisions of lying to #Congress. The problem is he is enforcing them unequally. So, I am introducing the Justice for all Act. @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/HQUCYsGuIr — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 1, 2019

“Unfortunately, it often seems that we have a two-tiered justice system at work; certain people have the book thrown at them, while others face no consequences at all for their behavior,” Gaetz said, according to the Washington Examiner. “This is unfair and wrong, and I hope to correct this with my resolution.”

Gaetz’s “Justice for All” resolution, H.Res.97, calls for those lying to Congress to be “prosecuted equitably.”

“That stops today,” Gaetz wrote on Twitter, discussing his bill.- READ MORE