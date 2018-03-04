GOP Rep. Gaetz: ‘If Jeff Sessions Does Not Appoint a Second Special Counsel, Then We Need a New Attorney General’ (VIDEO)

.@RepMattGaetz: “If Jeff Sessions does not appoint a second special counsel, then we need a new Attorney General.” #Hannity pic.twitter.com/eb4U7WqSgk — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 3, 2018

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told fill-in host Jeanine Pirro that if Attorney General Jeff Sessions declines to appoint a second special counsel to investigate wrongdoing within his Department of Justice, then he should be removed from that post.

According to Gaetz, an Inspector General’s report would be insufficient given the report doesn’t necessarily mean charges would be brought by the Justice Department against wrongdoers. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *