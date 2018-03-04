True Pundit

Politics TV

GOP Rep. Gaetz: ‘If Jeff Sessions Does Not Appoint a Second Special Counsel, Then We Need a New Attorney General’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told fill-in host Jeanine Pirro that if Attorney General Jeff Sessions declines to appoint a second special counsel to investigate wrongdoing within his Department of Justice, then he should be removed from that post.

According to Gaetz, an Inspector General’s report would be insufficient given the report doesn’t necessarily mean charges would be brought by the Justice Department against wrongdoers. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

GOP Rep. Gaetz: 'If Jeff Sessions Does Not Appoint a Second Special Counsel, Then We Need a New Attorney General' | Breitbart
GOP Rep. Gaetz: 'If Jeff Sessions Does Not Appoint a Second Special Counsel, Then We Need a New Attorney General' | Breitbart

Friday on Fox News Channel's "Hannity," Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told fill-in host Jeanine Pirro that if Attorney General Jeff Sessions declines to appoint a second special counsel to investigate wrongdoing within his Department of Justice, then he should be removed from that post. - Gaetz | Breitbart TV
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: