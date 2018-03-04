Politics TV
GOP Rep. Gaetz: ‘If Jeff Sessions Does Not Appoint a Second Special Counsel, Then We Need a New Attorney General’ (VIDEO)
.@RepMattGaetz: “If Jeff Sessions does not appoint a second special counsel, then we need a new Attorney General.” #Hannity pic.twitter.com/eb4U7WqSgk
— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 3, 2018
Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told fill-in host Jeanine Pirro that if Attorney General Jeff Sessions declines to appoint a second special counsel to investigate wrongdoing within his Department of Justice, then he should be removed from that post.
According to Gaetz, an Inspector General’s report would be insufficient given the report doesn’t necessarily mean charges would be brought by the Justice Department against wrongdoers. – READ MORE
