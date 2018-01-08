GOP Rep. Gaetz: Coming Soon ‘We’ll Be Sending an ‘I’m With Her’ T-shirt to Hillary Clinton’s Cellmate’ (VIDEO)

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, explained why it was possible former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, could be charged criminally.

WATCH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gaetz suggested “bribes” were paid to the Clintons’ family charity to influence policy and that foundation was in effect a “money-laundering operation.”– READ MORE

