GOP Rep. Gaetz: Coming Soon ‘We’ll Be Sending an ‘I’m With Her’ T-shirt to Hillary Clinton’s Cellmate’ (VIDEO)
Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, explained why it was possible former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, could be charged criminally.
Gaetz suggested “bribes” were paid to the Clintons’ family charity to influence policy and that foundation was in effect a “money-laundering operation.”– READ MORE
