GOP Rep Gaetz: ‘If Bob Mueller Were Any More Biased, We’d Have to Give Him Credentials for the Mainstream Media’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, criticized the focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Gaetz argued there were reports of the Democratic National Committee and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton seeking out Russian opposition research about her opponent Donald Trump that warranted an investigation. He told fill-in host Ed Henry that Mueller’s efforts were biased and likened it to the “mainstream media.” – READ MORE

