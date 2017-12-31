True Pundit

Politics TV

GOP Rep Gaetz: ‘If Bob Mueller Were Any More Biased, We’d Have to Give Him Credentials for the Mainstream Media’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, criticized the focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Gaetz argued there were reports of the Democratic National Committee and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton seeking out Russian opposition research about her opponent Donald Trump that warranted an investigation. He told fill-in host Ed Henry that Mueller’s efforts were biased and likened it to the “mainstream media.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

GOP Rep Gaetz: 'If Bob Mueller Were Any More Biased, We'd Have to Give Him Credentials for the Mainstream Media' - Breitbart
GOP Rep Gaetz: 'If Bob Mueller Were Any More Biased, We'd Have to Give Him Credentials for the Mainstream Media' - Breitbart

GOP Rep Gaetz: 'If Bob Mueller Were Any More Biased, We'd Have to Give Him Credentials for the Mainstream Media'
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: