GOP rep exposes wasteful spending in Democrats’ stimulus bill by proposing $10,000 stimulus checks

Prior to House Democrats passing their massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package early Saturday, Republican Rep. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) introduced an amendment increasing the stimulus check amount to $10,000 for individuals and $20,000 for married couples.

The proposed amendment was meant to highlight the wasteful spending on items completely unrelated to coronavirus-related relief.

Gosar’s amendment proposed eliminating 10 sections from the legislation that used taxpayer money to fund items unrelated to COVID relief.

Specifically, Gosar sought to eliminate spending for:

Farm loan assistance for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers

National Endowment for the Arts

National Endowment for the Humanities

Institute of Museum and Library Services

So-called “Vaccine confidence activities”

“Global health” initiatives

Family planning

Capital investment grants

National Railroad Passenger Corporation grants

Special financial assistance program for financially troubled multi-employer plans

The billions of dollars saved by eliminating funding for such non-COVID related items should be given back to struggling Americans in the form of increased stimulus checks, Gosar said.

In fact, Gosar explained on Twitter that “only 9% of Pelosi’s $1.9 trillion ‘plan’ is related to COVID-19.” – READ MORE

