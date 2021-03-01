GOP rep exposes wasteful spending in Democrats’ stimulus bill by proposing $10,000 stimulus checks

Prior to House Democrats passing their massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package early Saturday, Republican Rep. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) introduced an amendment increasing the stimulus check amount to $10,000 for individuals and $20,000 for married couples.
The proposed amendment was meant to highlight the wasteful spending on items completely unrelated to coronavirus-related relief.
Gosar’s amendment proposed eliminating 10 sections from the legislation that used taxpayer money to fund items unrelated to COVID relief.
Specifically, Gosar sought to eliminate spending for:
- Farm loan assistance for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers
- National Endowment for the Arts
- National Endowment for the Humanities
- Institute of Museum and Library Services
- So-called “Vaccine confidence activities”
- “Global health” initiatives
- Family planning
- Capital investment grants
- National Railroad Passenger Corporation grants
- Special financial assistance program for financially troubled multi-employer plans
The billions of dollars saved by eliminating funding for such non-COVID related items should be given back to struggling Americans in the form of increased stimulus checks, Gosar said.
In fact, Gosar explained on Twitter that “only 9% of Pelosi’s $1.9 trillion ‘plan’ is related to COVID-19.” – READ MORE
