GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik harassed in a ‘vicious, vile, sick attack’ while visiting grocery store

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), whose robust defense of President Donald Trump during the House impeachment inquiry helped make her a household name, was harassed at a grocery store on Saturday. The congresswoman for New York’s 21st district posted a hateful note that was posted on her car’s windshield, presumably written by a left-winger who recognized her.

“Rot in hell FASCIST PIG,” the note read, according to a photo shared by Stefanik on Twitter.

“My husband and I went grocery shopping this morning before district events and enjoyed chatting with constituents throughout the store,” Stefanik wrote. “This vile anonymous note was left on our car.”

It is truly sad that the radical Far-Left cannot see beyond their vicious hate. My husband and I went grocery shopping this morning before district events and enjoyed chatting with constituents throughout the store. This vile anonymous note was left on our car. pic.twitter.com/4K5OBN8qVj — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 7, 2020

The incident happened after Republicans have warned Democratic politicians and personalities against encouraging their supporters to target GOP officials in public. In July 2018, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) told her supporters at a rally to confront Trump officials when they were out in public.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” Waters said at the time. – READ MORE

