GOP Rep DeSantis: If There Was Any Trump-Russia Collusion, It Would Have Leaked Months Ago (VIDEO)
Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said if FBI special counsel Robert Mueller had evidence of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russian it would have been leaked months ago.
DeSantis said, “If there was any evidence of collusion, that would’ve been leaked months and months ago. You can bet your bottom dollar on that.” – READ MORE
