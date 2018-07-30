GOP Rep DeSantis: Paul Ryan Stopping Rosenstein Impeachment (VIDEO)

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) acknowledged House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) was to blame for preventing the initiation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s impeachment.

Host Jeanine Pirro said to DeSantis, “Paul Ryan wouldn’t get on board, and as I understand it, he didn’t want this impeachment to go through, or contempt of Congress. Here is the bottom line: Am I somewhat right about Paul Ryan and the leadership? Because you come on every week and all your friends come on who are Congressmen, and you are trying to do it. Somebody is stopping you. Who is stopping you?” – READ MORE

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said on Sunday that if the Department of Justice doesn’t hand over documents that Congress has requested, he and other lawmakers will force a vote on the impeachment of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“If they don’t give us the information that we, as a separate and equal branch of government are entitled to have in order to get answers for the American people, then we will actually call to vote for the impeachment of Rod Rosenstein,” Jordan told radio host John Catsimatidis in an interview on AM 970 in New York.

Jordan and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), leaders in the House Freedom Caucus, led a group of conservative lawmakers in filing articles of impeachment against Rosenstein on Wednesday.. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1