GOP Rep Brooks: ‘We Cannot Afford to Be the Planet’s Orphanage’ (VIDEO)

“We cannot afford to be the planet’s orphanage”: Rep. Mo Brooks reacts to the caravan of migrants seeking entrance to the United States https://t.co/QSmlr4uW4i pic.twitter.com/gsRCaNcwul — New Day (@NewDay) April 6, 2018

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said given the financial status of the country, offering open doors to what he said were “billions” of people that could make a case for some type of refugee status was not an expense of which the United States could shoulder. – READ MORE

