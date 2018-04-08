True Pundit

Politics TV

GOP Rep Brooks: ‘We Cannot Afford to Be the Planet’s Orphanage’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said given the financial status of the country, offering open doors to what he said were “billions” of people that could make a case for some type of refugee status was not an expense of which the United States could shoulder. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

GOP Rep Brooks: 'We Cannot Afford to Be the Planet's Orphanage' | Breitbart
GOP Rep Brooks: 'We Cannot Afford to Be the Planet's Orphanage' | Breitbart

Friday on CNN's "New Day," Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said given the financial status of the country, offering open doors to what he said were "billions" of people that could make a case for some type of refugee status was not an expense of which the United States could shoulder. "There are literally billions, billions…

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: