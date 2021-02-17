GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Says His Family Is Shunning Him for Impeachment Vote

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger is in trouble with his family for joining the “devil’s army” and voting to impeach Donald Trump.

Eleven members of his family signed a letter saying he was “a disappointment to us and God” and “an embarrassment” to the family for voting to impeach Donald Trump.

The letter was mailed by a cousin, Karen Otto, and was dated January 8.

New York Post:

“Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God! We were once so proud of your accomplishments! Instead, you go against your Christian principals and join the ‘devil’s army,’” Otto wrote at the start of the correspondence, which was signed by 10 other relatives. “We thought you were ‘smart’ enough to see how the left is brainwashing so many ‘so called good people’ including yourself and many other GOP members. You have even fallen for their socialism ideals,” she continued, calling his decisions, “So, so, sad!” Otto then defended the former commander in chief’s reaction to his election loss, writing to the Illinois congressman, “President Trump is not perfect, but neither are you or any of us for that matter! It is not for us to judge or be judged! But he is a Christian!”

Well, you can’t choose your family.

We can’t know if there was friction between Otto and Kinzinger before the impeachment imbroglio, but it certainly sounds like there’s a history there. – READ MORE

