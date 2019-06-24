GOP Refuses to Be Intimidated After Its Michigan Headquarters Was Vandalized With an Anti-ICE Message

The leaders of the Michigan Republican Party have vowed to stand strong after their headquarters was vandalized over the weekend.

According to state GOP chair Laura Cox, they were targeted due to her past as an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. Party officials found “f**k ICE” graffitied on the side of the building Saturday evening. However, Cox claimed that the group would not let the vandalization stop them.

“This criminal act by the radical left will not intimidate me or my staff. is working to fix the crisis at our border and this deserves serious discussion, not graffiti,” tweeted Cox.View image on Twitter

Over the weekend, @MIGOP was vandalized attacking my previous role as an @ICEgov agent.



This criminal act by the radical left will not intimidate me or my staff. @realDonaldTrump is working to fix the crisis at our border and this deserves serious discussion, not graffiti. pic.twitter.com/wgRT8av5IW — Laura Cox (@MIGOPChair) June 23, 2019

In a statement to M Live, Michigan Republican Party Communications Director Tony Zammit claimed that many of the same policies were supported by former President Barack Obama, but received much less backlash. – READ MORE

