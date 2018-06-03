GOP NC state senator fires back after being listed as a ‘bigot’ in controversial Google image

The North Carolina Republican lawmaker, whose Google results Friday yielded a photo of her with the word “bigot” across the bottom, fired back on Saturday, saying the tech company’s apology “rang a bit hollow.”

State Sen. Trudy Wade released a statement on her website Saturday about the “Google firestorm,” saying that while “I appreciate Google’s belated apology, if I’m being completely honest it rang a bit hollow.”

Wade claimed that “only after Drudge Report posted it to a national audience and it began to go viral on social media did Google do the right thing.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1