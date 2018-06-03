Politics Technology
GOP NC state senator fires back after being listed as a ‘bigot’ in controversial Google image
The North Carolina Republican lawmaker, whose Google results Friday yielded a photo of her with the word “bigot” across the bottom, fired back on Saturday, saying the tech company’s apology “rang a bit hollow.”
State Sen. Trudy Wade released a statement on her website Saturday about the “Google firestorm,” saying that while “I appreciate Google’s belated apology, if I’m being completely honest it rang a bit hollow.”
Wade claimed that “only after Drudge Report posted it to a national audience and it began to go viral on social media did Google do the right thing.” – READ MORE
