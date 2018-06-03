True Pundit

GOP NC state senator fires back after being listed as a ‘bigot’ in controversial Google image

The North Carolina Republican lawmaker, whose Google results Friday yielded a photo of her with the word “bigot” across the bottom, fired back on Saturday, saying the tech company’s apology “rang a bit hollow.”

State Sen. Trudy Wade released a statement on her website Saturday about the “Google firestorm,” saying that while “I appreciate Google’s belated apology, if I’m being completely honest it rang a bit hollow.”

The controversial image that appeared on the right side of the page, reported by Vice News, showed the word “bigot” written in capital red letters under Wade’s headshot. The image result was later removed, as a search of Wade’s name only provided her website, some brief background information and her party affiliation.

Wade in the statement said that after the controversial photo was discovered, an aide asked Google to remove the photo. “She was told to find and contact the original author of the photo, and the post stayed up,” the lawmaker explained.

Wade claimed that “only after Drudge Report posted it to a national audience and it began to go viral on social media did Google do the right thing.” – READ MORE

