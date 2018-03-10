GOP lawmakers: Trump’s ‘strong stand’ on North Korea ‘starting to work’

President Donald Trump’s planned meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was met with cheers from many Republican lawmakers — but some skepticism from others.

South Korea’s national security director Chung Eui-yong said the two world leaders agreed to meet by May. Trump tweeted: “Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!”

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., praised the president’s efforts to denuclearize North Korea, saying that it “gives us the best hope” to “peacefully” resolve escalating tensions.

While Graham acknowledged North Korea’s past as being “all talk and no action,” he warned Kim directly that “the worst possible thing you can do is meet with President Trump in person and try to play him.”

He added, “If you do that, it will be the end of you – and your regime.”

U.S. Rep. Ed Royce, R-Calif., chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, also said the invitation showed that sanctions on North Korea were “starting to work.” – READ MORE

