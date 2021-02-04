GOP Lawmakers Slam WH Press Secretary Psaki for Space Force Remark

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is being accused of making fun of the Space Force.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), the ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee, said, “It’s concerning to see the Biden administration’s press secretary blatantly diminish an entire branch of our military as the punchline of a joke, which I’m sure China would find funny,” according to Politico.

He added, “The Space Force was passed with near unanimous support in Congress, the same type of ‘unity’ President Biden is supposedly working towards.”

He called on Psaki to apologize:

“Jen Psaki needs to immediately apologize to the men and women of the Space Force for this disgraceful comment.”

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) also said, “This is just another example of the Biden administration not taking China seriously while demeaning the incredible work of Space Force personnel.” – READ MORE

