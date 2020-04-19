GOP lawmakers introduce bill to allow Americans to sue China over coronavirus

Two Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate, respectively, have introduced legislation that would allow Americans to sue the Chinese government for damages caused by the coronavirus pandemic — which U.S. officials have blamed on the Chinese.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, in the House and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., in the Senate, would allow Americans to sue the communist country in federal court by amending the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

“By silencing doctors and journalists who tried to warn the world about the coronavirus, the Chinese Communist Party allowed the virus to spread quickly around the globe. Their decision to cover up the virus led to thousands of needless deaths and untold economic harm. It’s only appropriate that we hold the Chinese government accountable for the damage it has caused,” Cotton said in a statement.

The legislation is modeled after the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, and seeks “to provide a civil action against a foreign state for deliberate concealment or distortion of information with respect to an international public health emergency.”

“There’s an increasing amount of evidence that shows they are culpable,” Crenshaw said on “Fox & Friends” on Saturday. “So what can we do about that? Well, when Americans are wronged. We sue somebody — so let’s let Americans sue the Chinese Government.” – READ MORE

