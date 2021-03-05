GOP Lawmaker Threatens To Force Clerks To Read Entire $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Aloud

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is threatening to force Senate clerks to read every word in the nearly 600-page $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus relief package before a vote can take place.

Lawmakers can ask clerks to read entire bills before votes, but it’s rarely done with legislation that long.

“I’m going to make the Senate clerk read the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion bill. All several hundred pages of it,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Then I’m going to offer amendments. Many amendments. We need to highlight the abuse. This is not a COVID relief bill. It’s a boondoggle for Democrats.”

I’m going to make the Senate clerk read the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion bill. All several hundred pages of it. Then I’m going to offer amendments. Many amendments. We need to highlight the abuse. This is not a COVID relief bill. It’s a boondoggle for Democrats. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 3, 2021

“Since more than 90% of this ‘COVID relief’ bill is not even related to COVID, I think we need a full reading of the bill. Yes, it could take 10 hours but the American people deserve to know what’s in it,” he also tweeted.

Republicans say the legislation includes billions of dollars in wasteful spending unrelated to the pandemic.

“The swamp is back,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during debate on the House floor. “Almost every one of this bill’s 592 pages includes a liberal pipe dream that predates the pandemic.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --