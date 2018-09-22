    True Pundit

    GOP lawmaker tells people to ‘lighten up’ over joke about Ruth Bader Ginsburg being groped

    Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said on Thursday that people need to “lighten up” over his joke mocking sexual misconduct accusations brought against President Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

    Earlier on Thursday at an election debate, Norman quipped that “Ruth Bader Ginsburg came out saying she was groped by Abraham Lincoln,” days after Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor in North California, came forward publicly detailing her allegations against Kavanaugh to The Washington Post.

    Norman’s comments prompted a whirlwind of criticism on social media from Democrats who called his remarks “inappropriate.”- READ MORE

    A Republican lawmaker made an off-color joke that touched on the controversy surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the sexual assault accusation he faces.

    Speaking to the Kiwanis Club of Rock Hill, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., quipped about being late to the Thursday debate due to drama back in Washington, D.C., before starting the joke that also poked fun at Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s age.

    “Did y’all hear this latest late-breaking news from the Kavanaugh hearings?” Norman began. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg came out that she was groped by Abraham Lincoln.” Some laughs followed. – READ MORE

