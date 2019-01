Rep. Walter Jones (R-N.C.) said that President Trump should considering tapping into his personal funds to help pay for a wall along the southern border.

“If Mexico isn’t going to be made to pay for a wall, that means funds must be found internally,” Walter said in a statement Friday.

“As a wealthy man, the president might consider pledging some of his own funds as well. Whatever it takes, just so long as we don’t add to the debt that is bankrupting our great country.” – READ MORE