GOP lawmaker requested investigation of his own aides: report

A GOP lawmaker who announced this week that he will not run for reelection amid a battle with alcoholism reportedly sought an investigation into some of his own aides.

Rep. Tom Garrett (R-Va.) made a “sensitive” request earlier this week to audit communications from his congressional staff, according to NPR,who viewed the incident receipt.

The request was marked as “resolved,” according to NPR, but there were no further details on what information was sought or how the request was completed.

A spokesman for Garrett declined to comment to NPR about the request, which was made two days after Garrett announced his retirement from Congress.

The congressional source who showed NPR the document on the condition of anonymity told the outlet that the request was legal, but unusual for a sitting congressman. – READ MORE

