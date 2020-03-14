GOP Lawmaker Isn’t Scared of Coronavirus, Says ‘More People Have Died From Knowing Hillary’

A Republican state legislator in Wisconsin shared a “joke” about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus that angered local citizens.

Gae Magnafici, who spent 35 years as a nurse before winning office in Wisconsin’s 28th Congressional District, responded to a tweet admonishing President Trump’s lack of response to the coronavirus by suggesting that “more people have died from knowing Hillary.”

Magnafici’s office told PolitiFact that the tweet was in jest, with staffer Tyler Ellisen dismissing the statement as “clearly a joke.” – READ MORE

