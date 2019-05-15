GOP Lawmaker Calls out Pelosi’s ‘Selfish’ Demand for Apology Over Tlaib’s ‘Sick Rewrite’ of History

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) request for Republicans to apologize to Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for criticizing her comments regarding Palestinian response to the Holocaust has Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) calling the speaker out for “making a selfish play call for her gavel.”

Zeldin — a Republican Jewish lawmaker — is swiping back after Tlaib sparked outrage for telling the Yahoo podcast “Skullduggery” last week that she gets a “calming feeling” when she thinks of Palestinians creating a “safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust.”

The criticism Tlaib’s received drew Pelosi’s apology demand on Monday from President Donald Trump — who also condemned Tlaib — and House Republicans “for their gross misrepresentations,” as IJR Red reported.

The Jewish Congress member told The Hill that Tlaib’s remark is a “sick rewrite of what actually took place in history.” The Washington Examiner noted the misleading claims in the freshman congresswoman’s statement. – READ MORE