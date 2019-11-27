GOP House Candidate Who Fled Communist Cuba Slams Ariana Grande For Supporting Bernie Sanders

Republican congressional candidate Irina Vilariño, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Florida’s 26th District, slammed left-wing singer Ariana Grande on Thursday over a tweet from Grande that praised Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and showed Grande embracing the 78-year-old socialist.

“MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for !” Grande tweeted on Wednesday. “@headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise.”

Vilariño, a successful business owner, came to the United States as a refugee when her family escaped communist Cuba after being persecuted by the government.

.@ArianaGrande this ideology your promoting has caused more problems than you will ever know. We must do a better job educating our youth. In this social media society of ours, we don’t have the luxury of allowing time to play its part. Young & dumb today has major consequences. https://t.co/wFCip5fYE1 — Irina Vilariño (@irinavilarino) November 22, 2019

