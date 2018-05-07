GOP HEAVYWEIGHT Sen. Hatch Blasts McCain for Not Allowing Trump at His Funeral

Democratic Sen. John McCain should reconsider his wish that President Donald Trump not attend McCain’s funeral, said Sen. Orrin Hatch, the most senior GOP senator.

McCain prefers instead that Vice President Mike Pence attend his funeral rather than Trump, who has mocked McCain for being tortured and attacked him for voting against Obamacare repeal. But Hatch said he thought keeping the president from his funeral was too much: “I think it’s ridiculous.”

Asked whether McCain should change his mind about Trump, Hatch said: “I would.”

Hatch said he does not expect McCain, who is battling brain cancer, to return to the Senate.

