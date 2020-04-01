GOP Governor Bans Biological Males From Competing Against Girls

On Monday, Republican Governor Brad Little of Idaho signed the Fairness for Women in Sports Act, which protects girls sports as single-sex, barring biologically male transgender girls from competing against biological girls.

“The sports ban applies to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities,” NBC News reported. “A girls’ or women’s team will not be open to transgender students who identify as female.”

“Girls deserve to compete on a level playing field. Allowing males to compete in girls’ sports destroys fair competition and women’s athletic opportunities,” Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) Senior Vice President of U.S. Legal Division Kristen Waggoner said in a statement sent to The Daily Wire.

ADF is representing high school female athletes in a federal lawsuit seeking to preserve single-sex girls sports.

“We commend Gov. Little for signing the Fairness for Women in Sports Act into law so that those opportunities will be protected in Idaho,” Waggoner continued. “When the law ignores biological differences, women and girls bear the brunt of the harm.” – READ MORE

