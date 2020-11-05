GOP Gov Mike Parson Wins Reelection In Missouri

Incumbent Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson beat Democratic Senate candidate Nicole Galloway, according to the Associated Press and KMBC.

Parson came out on top with 58% of the vote, while Galloway, a former Missouri state auditor, gathered roughly 40% of the polling data with 62% of the state’s votes being recorded at the time of publishing, according to KMBC.

BREAKING: Mike Parson wins Missouri governor’s race, NBC News projects. https://t.co/u7RgevLEZW pic.twitter.com/3MjA6pX9fZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 4, 2020

Parson led Galloway in all of the recent polls displayed on Real Clear Politics with the incumbent leading by as much as 15 points in Trafalgar survey, which has a right-leaning bias.

Parson, a former Sheriff and Missouri state representative, employed a “balanced approach” to the coronavirus pandemic and allowed schools and businesses to remain open, despite other states mandating closures, according to The News and Observer. The Republican also campaigned on law and order amid nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd, the local outlet reported.