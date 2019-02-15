GOP/Dem Deal Spends 40X as Much on Foreign Countries as Border Wall

A Republican-democrat Spending Bill Being Offered To President Trump Spends Nearly 40 Times As Much On Foreign Aid As It Does On A Wall To Secure The United States-mexico Border.

Though Trump requested about $5.7 billion to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a spending package written by elected Republicans and Democrats funds just $1.3 billion for 55 miles of wall at the border.

Meanwhile, the deal spends nearly 40 times as much American taxpayer money on foreign aid as it does on a border wall. In total, about $50 billion is spent on foreign aid, including:

$9.15 billion for international security assistance

$1.9 billion for foreign food and hunger programs

$3.1 billion for global health programs

$3 billion for international development assistance

$3.7 billion to support the economies of foreign countries

$4.4 billion for international disaster assistance

$3.8 billion for assistance for foreign refugees

