GOP-controlled legislatures in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Michigan plan to hold public hearings about the election results, Trump team says

An attorney on the legal team for President Donald Trump said that three key states are going to hold special hearings on the certitude of the presidential election results.

Jenna Ellis of the Trump legal team released a statement outlining what the hearings from states with Republican-controlled legislatures would entail.

“The first hearing, held by the Pennsylvania State Senate, will be conducted tomorrow, Wednesday, November 25th, in Gettysburg, PA, where each participating Senator will give a five-minute opening statement followed by testimony from witnesses who have filed affidavits attesting to 2020 election fraud,” read the statement.

🚨🚨🚨NEW: PENNSYLVANIA, ARIZONA, MICHIGAN LEGISLATURES TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARINGS ON 2020 ELECTION Trump Legal Team Statement pic.twitter.com/T0Cy0VfI0G — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 24, 2020

The Wednesday hearing would also including a presentation from former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is also representing the president.

“It’s in everyone’s interest to have a full vetting of election irregularities and fraud,” Giuliani said. “And the only way to do this is with public hearings, complete with witnesses, videos, pictures and other evidence of illegalities from the November 3rd election.”- READ MORE

