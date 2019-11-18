GOP congressman wants national debt clocks installed in congressional rooms

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) introduced legislation Tuesday that would install real-time national debt clocks in the House Budget Committee and House Appropriations Committee meeting rooms.

“The fruits of our nation’s fiscal irresponsibility was on full display this month as we topped $23 trillion in debt,” said Roy in a press release. “In response to such a sad achievement, I introduced a simple piece of legislation titled the “Know Debt Resolution.”

“It is quite clear to me that if Congress ever intends to eliminate the national debt, we need to at least know what the national debt is,” Roy argued.

The Know Debt Resolution, which is just 18 lines, instructs the House Clerk to install debt clocks in the two meeting rooms to serve as a constant reminder of the result of the country’s exorbitant and wasteful spending – READ MORE