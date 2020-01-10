GOP congressman mocks Nancy Pelosi with video tour showing how to find the Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has withheld articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump from the Senate for weeks, leading GOP Rep. Chip Roy (Texas) to speculate that the speaker “can’t seem to find” the upper chamber.

So, in a tongue-in-cheek effort to help her out, Roy provided a guided video tour showing the short walk from the House of Representatives to the Senate.

.@SpeakerPelosi can’t seem to find the Senate, so I took the time to show her the path from the House floor to the Senate floor. Guess what? It only took 1 minute and 37 seconds. Madam speaker, what’s the holdup? pic.twitter.com/H3WUCJXRoD — Rep. Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy) January 9, 2020

During a press conference the same day, Pelosi told reporters she would send the two articles of impeachment along to the Senate "when I'm ready," adding that "will probably be soon."