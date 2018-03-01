Politics
GOP congressman: Jews were killed in the Holocaust because they didn’t have guns
A Republican congressman said last week that Jews were killed during the Holocaust because they were unarmed, as he defended the idea of arming teachers to prevent further mass shootings in schools.
Rep. Donald Young, R-Alaska, made the remarks in response to a question from Dimitri Shein, an Alaska Democrat running for Young’s House seat.
“How many millions of people were shot and killed because they were unarmed? Fifty million in Russia, because their citizens weren’t armed. How many Jews were put into the ovens because they were unarmed?” Young said. – READ MORE
