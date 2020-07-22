GOP Congressman Calls AOC a ‘Fu**ing Bi**ch’ in Spat on Capitol Steps

It was probably inevitable that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would drive her political opponents crazy with her outrageously ignorant beliefs. For one Republican Florida congressman, it just got to be too much.

Rep. Ted Yoho was walking down the Capitol building steps after a committee hearing as AOC was going up. Yoho, began to berate AOC for making the preposterous claim that shootings are way up in New York City this summer because of poverty and not enough government money spent on the poor and that the police aren’t the answer to reducing crime.

Many of us can sympathize with Yoho. What can you do when confronted with that kind of idiocy?

The Hill: “You are out of your freaking mind,” Yoho told her.

Ocasio-Cortez shot back, telling Yoho he was being “rude.”

The two then parted ways. Ocasio-Cortez headed into the building, while Yoho, joined by Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), began descending toward the House office buildings. A few steps down, Yoho offered a parting thought to no one in particular.

“Fu**ing bitch,” he said.

Did the rudest member of Congress in history just accuse a colleague of being rude? Why, yes. Yes, she did.

The obscene epithet was not directed at AOC nor was it directed at anyone in particular. It’s doubtful that she even heard it. But she’s no doubt celebrating the confrontation because win or lose, it will just feed her notoriety. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --