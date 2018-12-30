GOP chairmen urge Whitaker, McConnell to continue probe into DOJ, FBI

Two House committee chairmen want a special counsel to evaluate the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s handling of the probes into Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

In a six-page letter Friday to acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Trey Gowdy and Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Bob Goodlatte said questions still remain about the FBI’s decision not to prosecute Ms. Clinton for her improper use of government email.

After more than a year investigating the agencies, the joint congressional inquiry reviewed thousands of documents and interviewed key witnesses, concluding former FBI Director James Comey acted improperly when he cleared Ms. Clinton of wrongdoing. They say some witnesses, including FBI General Counsel James Baker, didn’t back the exoneration.

“We invite your attention to the transcripts of witness testimony and we encourage you to continue to investigate these matters,” the letter read.

The chairmen had asked former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to appoint a special counsel to evaluate the matter in March, but he declined and instead appointed U.S. Attorney John Huber with the task. Mr. Huber is still conducting that review, according to the lawmakers.