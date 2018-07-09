GOP Candidate Who Suffered Serious Injuries in Car Crash Vows to Keep Campaign Going

(Reuters) – South Carolina Republican congressional candidate Katie Arrington was released from the hospital on Friday, two weeks after she broke her back and several ribs in a car crash, and vowed to continue her campaign after some rest.

“The campaign hasn’t stopped for me,” Arrington said at a news conference on Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where she was being treated. “This is hard work, perseverance to get to Washington, to get to represent this community, and it hasn’t stopped.”

Katie Arrington wheeled into press conference with a smile and a wave #Sc01 #scpol pic.twitter.com/st062Xu3Rb — Caitlin Byrd (@MaryCaitlinByrd) July 6, 2018

GOP congressional candidate Katie Arrington speaks publicly for the first time since deadly car crash: “There are no words other than ‘Thank you, God.’” pic.twitter.com/dd2rQLRprO — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 7, 2018

The accident occurred in Charleston County on June 22 when a vehicle driving in the wrong direction hit a car carrying the 47-year-old candidate. The other vehicle’s driver was killed, and the driver of Arrington’s car – her friend Jacqueline Goff, 59 – was seriously injured. [nL1N1TP0C5]

Arrington, a first-term member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, will vie for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives against Democrat Joe Cunningham in November. She defeated Republican incumbent U.S. Representative Mark Sanford in a primary contest on June 12. – READ MORE

