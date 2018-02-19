GOP candidate in Maryland raffles off AR-15 in fundraiser

A Republican running for a Maryland legislative seat raffled off an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle at a Saturday night fundraiser — only days after the same type of weapon was used to kill 17 people at a Florida high school.

The Baltimore Sun reported that about 15 people held a peaceful vigil outside, reading off the names of the 17 victims, as well as others killed in American mass shootings, before the fundraiser for sheriff’s deputy Aaron Penman, a Harford County Republican who is running for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates.

The Sun said the sold-out “gun/cash bingo” event Saturday evening was held at the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company.

Penman, a Christian and a former Marine, told Fox News on Sunday that the fundraiser “was months in the planning.” – READ MORE

