GOP candidate Kimberly Klacik believes she can flip Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore district

Republican strategist Kimberly Klacik explained Thursday how she won the primary in late Rep. Elijah Cummings‘ Maryland congressional district.

“For the past year or so, I’ve been going around in communities and talking to people. I believe I won the primary off of those grassroots efforts,” Klacik told, “Fox & Friends First.”

Klacik explained that the district has voted Democrat since 1953 and facing incumbent Kweisi Mfume, who held the seat before Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., will be a challenge.

Mfume won the Democratic primary for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District on Tuesday in the race to finish the rest of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ term in Congress.

Mfume, who served as the district’s congressman for five terms between 1987 and 1996 and went on to lead the NAACP, beat out a crowded field of 23 other Democrats vying for the seat, and which included Cummings’ second wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, and his former staffer Harry Spikes.

Klacik, who received national attention after her social media posts showing trash in Baltimore prompted President Trump to tweet that the district is a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess,” won the Republican primary. – READ MORE

