GOP candidate Katie Arrington back to campaign trail after car wreck: ‘You just can’t break me’

Republican congressional candidate Katie Arrington is ready again to hit the campaign trail after surviving a horrific head-on collision – and despite her serious injuries, says it would take “a lot more than an automobile accident to get me out.”

“I can’t explain why I lived. If anyone does not believe in God, look at me,” Arrington told Fox News in a phone interview on Wednesday. “I think Washington is my calling.”

Arrington was sidelined by the accident just days after scoring an upset primary victory over Rep. Mark Sanford last month in South Carolina. But she’s now out of the hospital, and plans to return to the trail next week with fundraisers and meetings with supporters.

Arrington, who is now sporting a red, white and blue hard cast on her left leg, told Fox News that her campaign is “back on the road.”

Arrington said that Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Vice President Pence have sent their support and prayers—and even flowers.

Arrington’s Democratic opponent, Joe Cunningham, suspended his own campaign while she recovered—a decision that earned him praise from South Carolina Republicans, including Scott.” – READ MORE

Bad news for Senate Democrats, who need to hold onto all 10 of the seats they’re defending and pick up an additional two more in order to retake the upper chamber.

A new poll from Axios/SurveyMonkey of battleground states shows that it would be “nearly impossible for Democrats to take back the Senate.” The poll of 12,677 registered voters found that even under the rosiest of circumstances, Democrats might end up losing an additional seat to Republicans.

This latest poll found three Democrats running behind their Republican challengers, while just two Republicans are in danger of losing their seats. Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota both voted for Trump’s first Supreme Court Justice pick, Neil Gorsuch, but are still in danger of losing their seats in their respective Red States. Bill Nelson (D-FL) is also running behind Gov. Rick Scott.

Democrats do have some good news out of Nevada, where Democratic challenger Jacky Rosen leads Sen. Dean Heller by three points. And in Arizona’s open contest, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema leads each of the Republicans vying for office.- READ MORE

