GOP Candidate for Governor Sees Anti-Sanctuary ‘Revolution Brewing’

An anti-sanctuary state “revolution is brewing” across California in defiance of Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown and his pro-illegal immigrant policies, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox said Wednesday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“You’ve got 20 jurisdictions around the state who have already acted,” Cox said. “I think there are going to be more because people are sick and tired of Jerry Brown and [Lt. Gov. of California] Gavin Newsom’s ignorance of the law.”

Democrat Newsom also is running to replace Brown in the 2018 gubernatorial election. Cox argued that Brown and Newsom both “really believe that people want to have MS-13 living next door to them.”

There is a Revolution going on in California. Soooo many Sanctuary areas want OUT of this ridiculous, crime infested & breeding concept. Jerry Brown is trying to back out of the National Guard at the Border, but the people of the State are not happy. Want Security & Safety NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

“We’re talking about getting criminals out of California, and Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom are favoring criminal illegal aliens over the law-abiding citizens of this state,” Cox told host Laura Ingraham. “It’s got to end. And I think the people are rising up, Laura. I think there really is a revolution brewing.”

Although Brown partially caved last week by agreeing to send 400 National Guardsmen to bolster the United States’ southern border patrol efforts at Trump’s request, the governor limited the troops even further Monday by refusing to allow the members to enforce immigration laws. – READ MORE

