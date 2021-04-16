GOP Campaign Arm Reports Record Fundraising: We’re Taking Back the House in 2022, Firing Pelosi

The National Republican Congressional Committee reported last week that it shattered the record for its largest-ever off-election-year monthly haul by $3.6 million.

The NRCC raised $19.1 million in March and $33.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, according to a news release.

The House campaign arm of the GOP further stated it ended the quarter “with $29.7M cash on hand which is a 57% increase over the same point last cycle.”

The NRCC also said it is debt-free and had an average grassroots donation of $32.70.

“Republican voters are motivated to fire Nancy Pelosi, stop Democrats’ socialist agenda and take back the House,” NRCC spokesman Michael McAdams said in a statement.

.@tomemmer on why the NRCC’s record-breaking fundraising numbers prove Republicans are in position to take back the House & defeat @SpeakerPelosi‘s socialist agenda in 2022 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZJw4wxxcQx — NRCC (@NRCC) April 14, 2021

These numbers also show reports of the GOP’s demise in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion were greatly exaggerated in the breathless media accounts about many abandoning the Republican Party from outlets like The New York Times, NPR and Reuters.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the NRCC’s counterpart, waited a week after the Republicans to report its first-quarter fundraising numbers. – READ MORE

