GOP Attorney Warns Jeff Sessions Is a ‘Small Man in a Big Moment of History’

Republican attorney John Jordan warned Wednesday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” that Jeff Sessions may be “a small man in a big moment of history” after President Donald Trump once again tweeted criticism of his attorney general’s performance leading the Department of Justice.

“Nobody is disputing that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a good man,” Jordan told host Laura Ingraham. “But history may well prove that in this moment, where the rule of law is at stake and the Justice Department’s ability to apply it evenhandedly is in question, that he may in fact be a small man in a big moment of history, however good of a man he may be.”

Jordan’s comment followed Trump’s tweet Wednesday asking, “Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation? Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Sessions!” – READ MORE

