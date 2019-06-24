Google Using AI To Meddle In 2020 Election, Prevent ‘Next Trump Situation’: Veritas (VIDEO)

A new undercover exposé by Project Veritas reveals that the company is programming its machine learning algorithms in order to avoid the “next Trump situation.”

“We all got screwed over in 2016, again it wasn’t just us, it was, the people got screwed over, the news media got screwed over, like, everybody got screwed over so we’re rapidly been like, what happened there and how do we prevent it from happening again,” said longtime Google employee and head of “Responsible Innovation,” Jen Gennai.

“We’re also training our algorithms, like, if 2016 happened again, would we have, would the outcome be different?” she added. – read more