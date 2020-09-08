Google & Twitter Insider: Algorithms Could Censor Entire Trump Movement Simultaneously

An upcoming bombshell book from Breitbart News investigative reporter Allum Bokhari interviews a source that has worked at both Google and Twitter, who exposes how the AI algorithms used by Big Tech platforms are being trained to target conservatives.

The book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election, will be published by Center Street on September 22, and is currently available for preorder. Sources close to Google and other tech giants say the book will “shake the foundations of Silicon Valley.”

One former Twitter and Google employee, who spent over a decade working in Big Tech companies, spoke to Bokhari about the “quality ranking” that major tech companies assign their users.

This secret score, which has eerie similarities to China’s “social credit” system, is used by tech platforms to determine whether their users are a source of value for the company, or whether they are “abusive,” and a detriment to other users.

The source reveals how the term “abusive,” which previously only applied to non-political behaviors like spamming and the posting of obscene content, has been turned into a tool to train AI algorithms to censor the right. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --