Google Protecting Jussie Smollett From ‘Disparaging’ Searches

News that Chicago police charged Jussie Smollett with staging a brutal attack on himself was covered on every network and in every major newspaper, but Google is hiding searches of it from its platform due to concerns of “potentially disparaging” the liberal actor.

A review of Google’s autocomplete function on searches of Smollett found no references to anything regarding the hate crime, even though the company’s own data show it is the only reason his name was ever searched.

Even with a nudge—adding the letter “H” to indicate an interest in the Smollett “hate crime” or “hoax”—the top suggestions were inquiries into his height and ties to Hawaii.

Easily accessible Google search information reveals there were virtually no searches of Smollett until he said he was attacked, and that the searches spiked further once it was revealed as a hoax.

The top queries on Smollett include “jussie attack” and “jussie smollett fake,” and the top related topics to his name include “hoax,” “lie,” “Chicago Police Department,” and “hate crime,” according to Google data.

A Google spokesperson directed the Free Beacon to a specific portion of its autocomplete policy banning "predictions that associate potentially disparaging or sensitive terms with named individuals."