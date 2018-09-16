Google Partners with Federal Education Department to Mine Private Student Data

A Video Recorded By Google And Sent To Breitbart News Revealed The Tech Giant Will Continue To Push Its Chromebooks And Other Products Into Schools As They Collect Personal Student Data – All With The Blessing Of The Federal Education Department.

In the video released Wednesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded to an employee’s question about whether the company is willing to “invest in grassroots, hyper-local efforts to bring tools and services and understanding of Google products and knowledge” so that people can “make informed decisions that are best for themselves.”

Pichai replied that Google will ensure its “educational products” reach “segments of the population [they] are not [currently] fully reaching.”

Google – and others in the tech industry, such as Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, and Pearson – have partnered with the U.S. Department of Education and school districts throughout the country. Their aim is to collect private student data as they also cash in on the Common Core reform that was privately funded by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and championed by politicians from both parties laser-focused on workforce development – also a pet project of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. – READ MORE

Imagine if the U.S. government was able to freely access your search history and use it against you. That’s what may end up happening in China, thanks to a censored search engine built for the country by Google.

As reported by The Intercept, “The search engine, codenamed Dragonfly, was designed for Android devices, and would remove content deemed sensitive by China’s ruling Communist Party regime, such as information about political dissidents, free speech, democracy, human rights, and peaceful protest.”

That’s right, terms like “human rights,” “Nobel prize,” and “student protest” were all added to a censorship list compiled by the massive tech company for the Chinese government.- READ MORE