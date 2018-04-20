Google Lawsuit: Senior Engineer Wanted to Sabotage Trump’s Android Phone, Ban His Gmail Account

Alon Altman, a senior software engineer at Google, pressured the company to sabotage President Trump’s Android phone, according to new evidence released via James Damore’s class-action lawsuit against the company.

Calling on the tech giant to use the “full economic force [of] Google for good”, Altman also suggested deleting the gmail accounts of Trump, his administration, and his aides for “abuse.”

Altman – who is still employed by the tech giant – also called on Google to blacklist “alt-right’ sites on the Google ad network (she falsely included Breitbart News in this category — an assertion refuted by a Harvard and M.I.T. study), and take down all “alt right videos” from YouTube. She also called on the tech giant to remove “neo-Nazi sites such as ‘The Daily Stormer’” from the Google search index.

Altman has been employed at Google for seven years, and according to inside sources, is one of the most radical leftists at the company. She was named as one of the key architects of political discrimination at Google by a whistleblower we interviewed last August. As we have reported, she has previously called on the company to discipline or terminate any employee who agreed with James Damore’s viewpoint diversity manifesto, which argued that there was an atmosphere of political intolerance at Google. – READ MORE

