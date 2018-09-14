Google is ‘threat to the Republic,’ says Trump campaign manager

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager blasted Google after an internal video recording of company executives lamenting the 2016 presidential outcome was leaked to the media on Wednesday.

Brad Parscale, the campaign manager, called the content in the video a “threat to the Republic,” and demanded that Google’s leadership testify before lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

.@google needs to explain why this isn’t a threat to the Republic. Watch the video. Google believes they can shape your search results and videos to make you “have their values”. Open borders. Socialism. Medicare 4 all. Congressional hearings! Investigatehttps://t.co/jlbSgMMrLT — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 12, 2018

“Watch the video,” Parscale tweeted. “Google believes they can shape your search results and videos to make you “have their values”. Open Borders. Socialism. Medicare 4 all. Congressional hearings! Investigative.”

The video was recorded after the 2016 presidential election during one of Google’s “TGIF meetings.” – READ MORE