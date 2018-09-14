    True Pundit

    Politics Technology

    Google is ‘threat to the Republic,’ says Trump campaign manager

    Posted on by
    Share:

    President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager blasted Google after an internal video recording of company executives lamenting the 2016 presidential outcome was leaked to the media on Wednesday.

    Brad Parscale, the campaign manager, called the content in the video a “threat to the Republic,” and demanded that Google’s leadership testify before lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

    “Watch the video,” Parscale tweeted. “Google believes they can shape your search results and videos to make you “have their values”. Open Borders. Socialism. Medicare 4 all. Congressional hearings! Investigative.”

    The video was recorded after the 2016 presidential election during one of Google’s “TGIF meetings.” – READ MORE

    Google is 'threat to the Republic,' says Trump campaign manager
    Google is 'threat to the Republic,' says Trump campaign manager

    President Donald Trump’s campaign manager is lambasting Google after an internal video recording was leaked to Breitbart Wednesday.

    Fox News Fox News
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: