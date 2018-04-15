Google Is Listening: Tech Giant Will Soon be Able to Single Out Voices from a Crowd

Google Is Developing A New Deep Learning System That Can Pick Out A Single Voice From A Crowd Of People — Here Is How The Technology Works.

TechTimes reports that Google is reportedly working on a new deep learning system that will be capable of singling out one person’s voice amongst a crowd of people. The system does this by analyzing users faces when they’re talking. Researchers first trained the system to recognize the voice of a single individual voice talking, this gave the system a base noise to focus on. They then added virtual noises mimicking a crowd, all playing at the same time, to teach the system to separate multiple audio tracks into different parts so it could learn to differentiate between each sound.

In a video posted to YouTube, the deep learning system can be seen analyzing the speech of two comedians and differentiating between the two, even when their voices overlap – READ MORE

