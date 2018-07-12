Goodlatte: We Sent US Marshals to Lisa Page’s House to Serve the Subpoena – She Could be Held in Contempt of Congress by Friday

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, said Wednesday that Republicans recently were forced to call in U.S. Marshals to serve former FBI lawyer Lisa Page with a subpoena to testify before Congress, as he accused Page of “apparently” having “something to hide.”

The revelation came after Page’s lawyer claimed she “will cooperate with this investigation,” even as Page defied that subpoena to appear on Wednesday before the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform Committees.

Lawmakers want to question Page about her anti-Trump texts with FBI agent Peter Strzok, with whom she was having an affair.

Goodlatte told Fox News that Page’s attorney initially agreed to accept service of the subpoena for Page, but “then turned around and immediately tried to reject it.”

“So that’s why we sent the marshals to her house, to serve the subpoena,” the Virginia Republican said. “They had to go back three times before they were finally able to reach her.”

Attorney Amy Jeffress told Fox News that Page would not appear on Capitol Hill on Wednesday because they did not have enough time to prepare. She said they would ask lawmakers to schedule another date for the closed-door interview.

The letter lays out a timeline, stating that, if Page does not appear, the committee “intends to initiate contempt proceedings” on Friday at 10:30 a.m. – READ MORE

Trump-hating FBI lawyer Lisa Page Will Not Appear Before House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday Despite Congressional Subpoena.

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Lisa Page to appear in a closed-door interview Wednesday.

Lisa Page plans to blatantly defy a congressional subpoena by refusing to appear for her deposition. She is a key witness, and it is critical that she come before @HouseJudiciary to answer questions as part of our investigation. It appears she has something to hide. — Bob Goodlatte (@RepGoodlatte) July 11, 2018

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte released a statement late Tuesday night on Lisa Page.

Goodlatte said it appears “key witness” Lisa Page has something to hide and Congress will use all tools at their disposal to obtain her testimony.

The House Judiciary Chairman also said Americans across the country are alarmed at the bias exhibited by officials at the FBI and DOJ and it is imperative Congress conduct vigorous oversight to ensure it never happens again. – READ MORE

