Goodlatte: McCabe Report Shows Obama Shielding Clinton Foundation

A newly released report on an investigation of Andrew McCabe (pictured above right) revealed another previously unknown probe of the former FBI deputy director, and provides additional evidence of the extent to which President Barack Obama’s administration shielded the Clinton Foundation from government investigators, according to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.).

“McCabe’s just-released disciplinary file reminds us how the Obama Justice Department sought to shut down the Clinton Foundation investigation during the 2016 presidential election,” Goodlatte (pictured above left) said in a series of tweets.

“The file also shows the FBI opened a full investigation on McCabe concerning comments he made about ‘General Michael T. Flynn and the POTUS.’ What is this about?” Goodlatte said.

